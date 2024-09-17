The Atlanta Falcons all-time great quarterback Matt Ryan joined episode 2 of the “Manningcast” with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, ESPN's alternate stream for Monday Night Football. During the episode, Ryan joined former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Hollywood star Miles Teller as they Manning brothers watched the Falcons beat the Philadelphia Eagles 22-21 on a game-sealing interception of Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

Likewise, Ryan also revealed to viewers where his popular nickname “Matty Ice” came from.

“I don't think it was cool under pressure. And I don't think it was because I could take down the Matty Ice [beer]. I think it was, you know, I was in high school, people thought it sounded cool because of the beer was kind of the same name and it just made its way on to Boston College and then made it to the NFL. So it hung around for a long time,” Ryan said.

Falcons take Week 2

Despite the appearance of Bill Belichick, the Manningcast has started slow, gaining only 872,000 viewers in Week 1 of the NFL season. Perhaps the viewers didn't find the trio of Belichick, Eli and Peyton Manning too appealing, or the San Francisco 49ers' demolition of the New York Jets provided little to analyze and made for less than entertaining show.

Still, the show pressed on, as Matt Ryan joined the Mannings to watch the Falcons escape with the victory after Jessie Bates III intercepted Hurts' final pass to seal their one-point win.

While new acquisition Saquon Barkley had 22 carries on 95 yards for the Eagles, his critical drop gave the Falcons enough sunlight to make the final interception.

Following the loss, Barkley said, “I let my team down today. I shouldn't have put the defense in that position. If I make the catch, the game is over.”

Meanwhile, Hurts said the drop didn't affect his confidence in the former New York Giants running back.

“I trust [Barkley] every day of the week to make a play, just like everybody else,” he said, via a report from Tim McManus on ESPN.com. “We'll be better from it. It's not a matter of expectations, it's just a matter of just executing what's called. And we came up short in that moment.”

After the game, Barkley now leads the league in the number of drops by a running back, dating back to the 2021 season.

The Manningcast

On the other hand, Matt Ryan has to be pleased at the Falcons squeezing out a victory in the clutch live on the Manningcast. The Falcons' third overall pick became one of the franchise's all-time greats, winning MVP in 2016 and leading his team to the Super Bowl against Tom Brady's Patriots, where they lost 34-28.