The Philadelphia Eagles are not living in denial after combusting in the final two months of the season. They are aware that things must change heading into the 2024-25 campaign, perhaps even drastically so. General manager Howie Roseman knows how to pivot when necessary, which resulted in him signing former New York Giants star Saquon Barkley to a generous contract.
A three-year deal worth $37.75 million is quite sizable for a running back past the age of 27, and not something the Eagles are typically inclined to pursue. Jalen Hurts' elite mobility diminishes the need for a high-end RB, but Philly gave this move much consideration. There are several reasons, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, why Barkley is playing for the team he was obligated to despise for six seasons.
How the Eagles sold themselves on Saquon Barkley
Among them, is the team's desire to add a more well-rounded back to their offense. D'Andre Swift, whose arrival via trade last year is a shining example of the Eagles' practical and cost-saving ways, gained little yardage after contact. Barkley excels in that area and remains a big-play threat.
The former No. 2 overall pick also boasts crucial versatility, which Philadelphia thinks was underutilized in New York, per Breer. His receiving numbers are solid but could be amplified under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Barkley's ceiling is higher than Swift's or any of the team's current running backs, which is especially appealing when considering the abundance of talent that surrounds the offense.
A dual threat quarterback like Hurts, a lethal wide receiver duo made up of AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, a dependable tight end in Dallas Goedert and a top-notch offensive line should realistically give Saquon Barkley more opportunities to thrive. Seeing the already great Christian McCaffrey fully unlock his super powers with the San Francisco 49ers further motivated Howie Roseman to gamble on the two-time Pro Bowl selection.
Do the pros outweigh the cons?
Perhaps the biggest impediment to this free agency signing working out, aside from natural decline, is Barkley's health. The Eagles pride themselves on their medical staff, however, and believe they can prevent their new addition from breaking down.
All of these factors explain why this organization decided to be aggressive in their courting of Barkley. There is significant risk, to be sure, but if this pairing is successful, No. 26 could help this group wreak havoc on the NFC once again.