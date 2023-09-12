Former NFL Network reporter Jim Trotter has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the NFL. Trotter worked for NFL Network from 2018-2023, but his contract was not renewed earlier this year.

In the lawsuit, Trotter claims that he faced discrimination when his contract wasn't renewed after he continually spoke out about the lack of diversity in the NFL.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Trotter has released a statement saying, “The N.F.L. has claimed it wants to be held accountable regarding diversity, equity and inclusion. I tried to do so, and it cost me my job,” via Ken Belson and Katherine Rosman of the New York Times.

The complaint also details Trotter's concerns with the lack of action taken when some NFL owners spewed racist remarks, even when Trotter reported them.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

“Mr. Trotter raised his concerns on numerous occasions about the N.F.L.’s record on racial diversity and discrimination, but the N.F.L. did nothing to legitimately investigate or address his concerns — even though offensive conduct was being committed by people at the very top of the N.F.L. hierarchy.”

The league has since released a statement in response to the lawsuit. “We take his concerns seriously, but strongly dispute his specific allegations, particularly those made against his dedicated colleagues at NFL Media,” per Belson and Rosman.

The NFL maintains that they didn't retain Trotter due to budget, not because of discrimination or the way he spoke out. Since his contract expired, Trotter has started working for The Athletic.

This is far from the first time the NFL has faced concerns and criticism for a lack of diversity. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the league for a lack of diverse coaching hires. His lawsuit is still ongoing.