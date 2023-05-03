Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

Sports cards have been quite the rage these past few years as the hobby is transforming into a major source of hype and revenue, especially with Fanatics set to take over soon. In turn, collectors worldwide learned how to monetize the hobby and made it more than what it was a decade ago. The thing is, former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion Evan Mathis just outed himself to be in the business of trimming sports cards, a frowned-upon practice that gives a wrong advantage to those who know the process.

In a 5-minute “how to” video, former NFL Pro Bowler Evan Mathis describes how to undetectably TRIM a vintage trading card. In the comment section of his post, he even called into question the authenticity of a few of the hobby’s most noteworthy cards. What do u make of this? pic.twitter.com/MoAvXirTup — The Collectibles Guru 🧠 (@ericwhiteback) May 2, 2023

In a video posted on Instagram, Mathis showed his followers how to trim vintage sports cards. The former NFL star and Super Bowl champion starts by showing the tools one will need, including a paper trimmer, halogen lamp, engineer’s ruler, magnifier, and semi-rigid card holders, among others. Mathis goes on to measure a baseball card and determines that there’s a need to trim its top portion. In this way, the sports card’s centering will be corrected while fixing its soft corners at the same time.

Mathis would go on to focus on making the corners sharper, cleaning the edges, and finally, cutting a part of the card’s top. The former Pro Bowler then finishes by inserting the sports card into a wax booklet to end up with a surface finish that looks and feels legit, and sanding the edges to make them smoother. The result is a card with a better chance of getting a better grade when submitted to PSA, BGC, or SGC.

With this video, Evan Mathis just revealed the basic process of sports card trimming to the public. In turn, those in the hobby have continually roasted the former NFL star for outing himself as a card trimmer, while showing how this practice can be easily done, especially those seeking to gain an undue advantage in the market. Whatever the reason may be, it remains to be seen how Mathis will react to the criticism being hurled his way because of his recent video.