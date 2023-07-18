Greg Olsen spent the majority of his career with the Carolina Panthers, carving out a name for himself as one of the best tight ends in the National Football League. Tom Brady, meanwhile was busy winning seven Super Bowls total for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, cementing himself as an all-time great.

Now, Olsen will be forced to stave off a challenge from Brady not on the football field, but in the broadcast booth for the NFL on FOX. In February, Olsen said “to belong” was his mission as a relative newcomer with FOX last season. In January, Olsen said “it sucks” that Brady may take his job.

On Monday, Olsen broke the silence on his upcoming challenge from Brady as the NFL on FOX's lead man in the booth, calling the situation “awkward” among other takes while fielding compliments on his own ability to call a game.

Greg Olsen isn’t just going to roll over and give Tom Brady his seat in the booth without a fight. @pardonmytake pic.twitter.com/9fuXXA0Wy4 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 17, 2023

Brady has previously responded to rumors that he may not be calling games in the booth at all with a ‘fake news' truth bomb on Twitter. Brady has also been linked to Kim Kardashian recently in his dating life, a development causing fans to flood his Instagram comments section.

The prospective Olsen rival in the broadcast booth has said he won't begin his second career until 2024, opting to take a year off first. Antoine Winfield, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive back, has teased a possible Tom Brady return at quarterback, although it is believed to be highly unlikely at this point.

“I’m sure we’re still reaching out to him trying to see if he’s trying to come back to the team,” Winfield said. “Hey, it could happen. Anything’s possible.”