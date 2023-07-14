Despite his adamant retirement claims, Tom Brady is still the subject of comeback speculation. This time it's his former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate who is stirring the pot. Bucs cornerback Antoine Winfield Jr. said on the Richard Sherman Podcast that Brady's time in Tampa may not be over just yet.

“I’m sure we’re still reaching out to him trying to see if he’s trying to come back to the team,” Winfield said. “Hey, it could happen. Anything’s possible.”

Brady spent the final three seasons of his career with the Bucs, guiding the team to three straight playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title. He announced his retirement from the NFL after the 2021 season but walked it back 40 days later and returned to Tampa for the 2022 season.

This time it seems much more unlikely for Brady to make another comeback. With it being so close to the start of training camp, a return to the football field after months off from training would without a doubt set Brady back. He will be 46 in August, an age under which no quarterback has ever played before.

The Bucs do not have a clearcut starting QB for the 2023 season with Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask set to battle it out for the spot during training camp. After winning the NFC South in back-to-back seasons, Tampa is the odds-on favorite to finish last in the division in 2023.

Tom Brady's time as a player in the NFL is over, but until the 2023 season starts and he isn’t on the field for the Buccaneers or another team, don’t be surprised if the speculation continues.