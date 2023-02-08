With his football-playing days now in the rearview mirror, future Hall of Famer quarterback Tom Brady is now setting his sights on the next chapter of his football career — inside the broadcast booth. That’s not very good news to hear for Greg Olsen, who will eventually give way to Brady’s looming ascension to a broadcasting career.

However, Greg Olsen isn’t sweating a lot about it.

“I knew what I had signed up for. I knew when I sat in the seat that that shadow was always going to kind of be there,” Olsen shared to the media during Tuesday’s Fox press conference, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “My approach this year was very similar to my approach as a player. You can’t control that. You can’t control the next draft pick they bring in to take your spot. You can’t control the next rookie or in this case the greatest football player of all time. My hope was to just go out there and show that I belong and show that I might not have some of the resume, playing quarterback in a big market, but as far as doing this job, that I belong. That’s been my mission. That’s been my objective the whole year. It could last one year, two years, 10 years.”

Tom Brady and Fox already have a deal in place, with the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reaching a 10-year, $375 million agreement last year.

Tom Brady is set to start his broadcasting gig in 2024, leaving Olsen at least one more season to enjoy his current job.