If you haven't heard, Tom Brady is a single man now. The former NFL star had a divorce with his now-ex-wife Gisele Bundchen early this year. Since then, Brady's love life has been under scrutiny, even after his retirement. The latest rumor surrounding the star quarterback involves him and a certain former reality TV star.

The rumors about Tom Brady this time say that the ex-NFL star is becoming close… Kim Kardashian. Yes, THAT Kim K. Kim Kardashian is one of the most polarizing names on the internet. Naturally, long-time fans of Brady chimed in on this rumor. In one of his Instagram posts (one that isn't even involving Kardashian in any capacity), Brady was urged by many fans of his to NOT date Kim K.

Brady and Kardashian found themselves on the rumor mill after Michael Rubin's party. According to a Daily Mail rumor, the ex-NFL star and the ex-reality TV star were seen together during the day and were also dancing during the night.

‘Kim and Tom were super flirty with each other at Rubin's party and were seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night,' the insider dished.

We're not sure that Brady will listen to what his fans want him to do, though. At the end of the day, Tom Brady is Tom Brady. He'll play by his own rules. We'll see if there's a fire behind this steamy smoke and if Brady and Kardashian will indeed date each other.