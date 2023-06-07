The Saudi Arabia backed LIV Golf made headlines on Tuesday by merging with the PGA Tour to make one unified golf association. While Saudi Arabia continues to make headway in professional sports, there is potential that one day an NFL team is owned by the country, reports ESPN's Albert Breer.

“I don’t think it’s out of line to consider the idea that they [Saudi Arabia] could someday bid on an NFL team, and maybe even buy one. The nation’s public investment fund, which owns the LIV Golf tour (which just merged with the PGA Tour) and Newcastle United of the English Premier League, has poured endless money into sports, and few investments in any sport worldwide are as sure as buying an NFL team.

So it’d be a good business move for the Saudis to do it, and would give them the show of power and prestige, without question, they’ve looked for in all these investments—Going into the States and running a prominent pro sports team would be quite the flex.”

This is what Albert Breer believes the future of Saudi Arabia's interest in an NFL team could look like. However, he goes on to emphasize that as of right now the league owners would probably not approve of such a purchase. Then again, as the price points inevitably rise for NFL teams, Saudi Arabia might become one of the few bidders left who would be able to make such a purchase. Owning an NFL team doesn't look to be in the near future, but Saudi Arabia certainly has the path to make it happen.