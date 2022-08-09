‘It was predatory behavior’: Roger Goodell explains decision to appeal Deshaun Watson’s suspension

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell finally breaks his silence on the Deshaun Watson case and their decision to appeal the suspension of the Cleveland Browns QB.

Watson has been handed a six-game suspension over the multiple counts of indecent and sexual assault filed against him. However, the NFL has since appealed the ruling as they search for a harsher punishment for the quarterback. As reported previously, the league wants Watson to be suspended indefinitely–which is at least a year–and have him pay a fine in the millions of dollars.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday to explain the decision, Goodell noted that both the NFL, NFLPA and Watson have the right to appeal the decision, and they felt it “was the right thing to do.”

“Because we’ve seen the evidence. [Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson] was very clear about the evidence, should we enforce the evidence. That there was multiple violations here, and they were egregious and it was predatory behavior. Those are things that we always felt were important for us to address in a way that’s responsible,” Goodell further said when asked about why the NFL is seeking a one-year suspension for Watson, per James Palmer of NFL Network.

For what it’s worth, Deshaun Watson’s camp previously expressed their dissatisfaction on the decision as they remain firm on their belief that the QB didn’t do anything wrong and shouldn’t be suspended.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Watson, though it’s clear Roger Goodell and the NFL feel strongly on giving a heftier punishment on him. A decision is expected to be made soon with the 2022 season nearing its start.