Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant isn’t budging on his pick for NFL MVP as he’s all in on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Even after the Ravens’ 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, Morant had Jackson’s back. Morant was quick to jump on X, formerly Twitter, to remind everyone, “8 still MVP tho,” referring to Jackson's jersey number, and it’s difficult to say otherwise.

Jackson's regular-season numbers were ridiculous, like the stats we see in video games. He led the league with 41 total touchdowns, threw just four picks, posted a passer rating of 119.6, and rushed for 915 yards. Unsurprisingly, his consistency and efficiency earned him All-Pro honors for the second consecutive year.

But Sunday’s game wasn’t Lamar’s best. He committed two turnovers in the first half, including a costly fumble at the Bills’ 28-yard line that was returned 39 yards and set up a Buffalo touchdown. This was the fourth postseason game in which Jackson threw an interception and lost a fumble, and the Ravens are 0-4 in such games. Jackson’s playoff record now stands at 3-5, including 1-4 in divisional and conference championship games.

And it wasn’t just Lamar who had a bad day at the office. Mark Andrews, his go-to guy, picked the worst possible time to have an off night. He hadn’t dropped a pass since Week 6, but on Sunday, he had two drops and one of them on a two-point conversion that could’ve tied the game which couldn't have been more unfortunate.

The drop sealed Baltimore’s loss after Jackson had connected with Isaiah Likely for a 24-yard touchdown to trim the deficit to two points. Andrew also fumbled earlier in the fourth quarter, only his second career fumble. Luck wasn't in his favor at all. Still, the team backed him.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh praised him, saying, “We wouldn’t be here without Mark Andrews.” Lamar also made sure to shut down any blame-shifting, saying, “It’s not his fault. This was a team effort.”

On the other side, the Bills kept things good enough to get over the line. Josh Allen managed to get the job done with 127 yards passing, 22 rushing, and two touchdowns. Buffalo’s defense stole the show, though. They forced three turnovers, including that game-changing fumble on Andrews, and kept the Ravens in check.

So now, Buffalo (15-4) will be preparing for the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, while Baltimore (13-6) heads into another offseason with plenty of soul-searching to do.