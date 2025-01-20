Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the NFL's best when it comes to taking care of the football. Jackson only threw four interceptions throughout the 2024 regular season. Over the course of his seven-year NFL career, Jackson has only thrown more than nine interceptions in a season one time, throwing 13 in 2021. He has kept his fumbles to a minimum as well, losing four in 2024 which was the most in his career.

Jackson's ball security has not transferred to the playoffs, however, as multiple-turnover games have been commonplace for him once the regular season has come to an end. This trend continued for Jackson in the first half of the Ravens' AFC divisional-round matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Jackson threw an interception and lost a fumble.

Josh Dubow of the Associated Press compiled the extent of Jackson's ball security struggles throughout his playoff starts.

“Lamar Jackson has multiple turnovers in a game for 1st time since last season's AFC title game vs Chiefs. It is 4th time in 8 playoff starts that Jackson has turned the ball over 2+ times,” Dubow reported via Twitter/X.

The Ravens have some ground to make up, training the Bills 21-10 at the start of the third quarter. The winner will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game next Sunday.

Will Lamar Jackson win MVP?

Lamar Jackson's 2024 campaign was one of the best he has managed to put together throughout his career so far. He finished the regular season 316-of-474 on passing attempts for 4,172 yards, the sixth-most in the NFL. Additionally, Jackson threw 41 touchdown passes, tied for the second-most in the NFL, while only throwing four interceptions. His 77.3 QBR was the league's best.

While Jackson got the job done through the air, he put his legs to use as well. On 139 rushing attempts, Jackson amassed 915 yards – the 20th-most in the NFL and the most of any quarterback – and four touchdowns while only losing four fumbles.

Jackson's biggest competitor for the prestigious award is the quarterback across the field from him during Sunday night's matchup, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.

Allen went 307-of-483 on passing attempts during the regular season for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also added 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground off 102 carries.

The quarterback who finds a way to lead their team to an appearance in the AFC Championship game will likely take home the trophy.