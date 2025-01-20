The Baltimore Ravens’ season ended in heartbreak on Sunday night as they fell to the Buffalo Bills, 27-25, in the AFC Divisional Round. A thrilling contest came down to the final moments, with tight end Mark Andrews unable to secure a critical two-point conversion that would have tied the game with just over a minute left.

Despite the disappointment, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was quick to defend Andrews, emphasizing the tight end’s importance to the team. Speaking after the game, Harbaugh said, “There’s nobody that has more heart and cares more and fights more than Mark. We wouldn’t be here without Mark Andrews.”

The missed opportunity came after quarterback Lamar Jackson orchestrated a late drive, connecting with Isaiah Likely on a 24-yard touchdown to bring the Ravens within two points. However, Andrews, typically one of the most reliable targets in the NFL, let the potential game-tying pass bounce off his chest.

The Ravens’ night was plagued by turnovers, which proved costly against a Bills team that boasted a league-best plus-24 turnover differential during the regular season. Baltimore committed three turnovers, including a fumble by Andrews earlier in the game and two from Jackson—a fumble and an interception.

Ravens killed by turnovers in loss to Bills

“Turnovers are tough to overcome, especially in games like this,” Harbaugh acknowledged. “But we fought, and I’m proud of the way the guys battled.”

Jackson finished with 254 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, adding 39 yards on the ground. Despite leading a late charge, the Ravens’ quarterback was left searching for answers after another postseason disappointment.

Josh Allen and the Bills capitalized on Baltimore’s mistakes, with Allen scoring two rushing touchdowns and managing the game effectively. Although he threw for just 127 yards, Allen protected the football and guided Buffalo to its first AFC Championship Game since the 2020 season.

The Ravens’ defense, which had been a strength throughout the season, struggled to generate turnovers of its own, failing to disrupt the Bills’ methodical offense.

Andrews, who fumbled earlier in the game after a hit from linebacker Terrel Bernard, faced criticism for his two costly mistakes. However, Harbaugh remained supportive. “Mark will handle this fantastically because he’s a high-character person, a tough person, and a good person,” Harbaugh said.

The loss extends Baltimore’s playoff drought, with the team still searching for its first Super Bowl appearance since Lamar Jackson became the starting quarterback in 2019. As the Ravens look toward the future, they’ll need to address issues that have kept them from reaching the NFL’s biggest stage. For now, Harbaugh and the Ravens are left to reflect on a season that fell just short and the role that resilience and accountability will play in their journey forward.