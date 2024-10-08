The New Orleans Saints took on the Kansas City Chiefs in an exciting Monday Night Football matchup. The Saints put up a good fight but succumbed to a 26-13 loss to the reigning Super Bowl champions. The action during the game was just as exciting as before the contest. Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce had an intriguing pregame interaction at Arrowhead Stadium.

The retired Eagles star was on a studio set before the game and took time to sign what appeared to be a Chiefs fan's prosthetic leg, as seen on X (formerly Twitter):

Jason Kelce likely made the fan's trip to the game a lot more memorable, and the fan also received the treat of a competitive matchup.

The Chiefs entered their contest with the Saints at 4-0, and after a stout two-way showing, Kansas City remained undefeated. Patrick Mahomes ended the game with another strong passing effort, finishing with 331 yards and one interception. Meanwhile, Mahomes' offensive running mates had stellar showings.

Kareem Hunt rushed for 102 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries, while Juju Smith-Schuster amassed 130 receiving yards on seven receptions. Smith-Schuster's efforts were supported by Travis Kelce, who totaled 70 yards on nine receptions.

The Saints struggled to get things going, but Derek Carr managed to lead the offense with 165 yards and two TDs. Rashid Shaheed led the receiving core with 86 yards on four receptions.

In the end, the Chiefs amassed 460 total yards of offense compared to New Orleans' 220. The Saints' loss worsened their record to 2-3, but remain just one win back from second and first place in the NFC South.

Kansas City looks to keep its stronghold on the AFC West and NFL as a whole as one of the two remaining undefeated teams. The Minnesota Vikings are the only other team who have not lost yet. It will be interesting to see how Week 6 of NFL action goes for these impressive squads.