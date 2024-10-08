The Kansas City Chiefs have opened the season a perfect 4-0 as they take on the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football in Week 5. The Chiefs lost starting running back Isiah Pacheco to the injured reserve and signed Kareem Hunt to help carry the load as he recovers.

Hunt scored his first touchdown in a Chiefs’ uniform since 2018 against the Saints. And Travis Kelce made his presence felt in the game as well.

On third and 22, Patrick Mahomes dumped the ball off to Kelce to pick up a few positive yards. Kelce ran toward the boundary before flipping the ball to running back Samaje Perine, who ran up the sideline coming a yard shy of a first down, per the NFL’s official account on X.

The incredible play got the Chiefs down to the Saints 24 yard line and created a very manageable fourth and one situation. The Chiefs picked up the fourth down and continued their drive which ultimately ended with a Harrison Butker field goal to extend their lead to 13-7 with a little over 90 seconds remaining in the half. Kansas City had the ball for over seven minutes on the drive, running 15 plays for 64 yards.

Travis Kelce gets creative as his Chiefs take on the Saints

The Chiefs would add another field goal before the second quarter ended, taking a 16-7 lead into halftime. Neither team scored in the third quarter but the Saints have made it close, with a touchdown to Foster Moreau. After Blake Grupe missed the extra point, the score was 16-13 with over 14 minutes remaining. However, the Chiefs kept the creativity going, lining Kelce up at quarterback on their next red zone trip. After taking the snap, Kelce handed it off to Xavier Worthy, who scored to make it a 23-13 game with under 12 minutes remaining.

Kelce is once again playing in the presence of Taylor Swift after the singer missed his previous two games. While the pair have endured breakup rumors of late, perhaps the Monday Night Football meetup will quiet critics down again. The veteran tight end is Kansas City’s second leading receiver with nine grabs for 70 yards so far in Week 5.

The Chiefs have opened the season undefeated. They remain number one in the most recent NFL Power Rankings. The Saints are 2-2 through the first month of 2024.