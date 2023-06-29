Former Houston Texans legend JJ Watt is enjoying retirement. However, he won't be away from the game of football for very long. Watt is now joining the CBS Sports team as an NFL studio analyst on a multi-year deal, according to James Palmer of NFL Network.

‘J.J. Watt has agreed to a multi-year deal with CBS Sports to serve as an NFL studio analyst across all platforms. Watt will make his first appearance on THE NFL TODAY in Week 1'

Watt was a popular name that was expected to make a move to the broadcast booth, and now it's official. The first look at Watt on CBS Sports will be Week 1 on The NFL Today. On Thursday morning, Watt posted a video on Twitter saying he got a job at CVS. Then, shortly after, he clarified that and mentioned it was CBS after people were quick to call out his mistake.

Sorry, sorry… C “B” S. Very excited to be joining the crew for a few Sunday’s this fall!! @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/TrF6PEzGAy — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 29, 2023

Watt called it quits after this past season as a member of the Arizona Cardinals, and despite not winning a Super Bowl, he will enter the Hall of Fame as one of the premier pass rushers. He was named All-Pro five times, made the Pro Bowl five times, and was named to the HOF All-2010s team.

His career statistics include 151 games played with 114.5 sacks, including two 20.5-sack campaigns during his time with the Texans. Surely, JJ Watt will be fun to listen to on CBS Sports. Former Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan also got a broadcasting job at CBS Sports.