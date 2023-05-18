Former Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan signed a deal to become a broadcaster for CBS Sports for this upcoming football season, but he is not shutting the door on playing again, and he detailed what it would take for him to return to playing in an interview with Bruce Murray and Rich Gannon on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“You know, I don’t know,” Matt Ryan said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “This situation, all the stars would have to [align]. I’ve just learned, in the 15 years I’ve played, to just not shut any doors. That’s really the decision behind that. Like I said I’m excited to kinda take this next step and to move forward, but at the same time you never know what’s going to happen in this league, like I said anything can shake out, so we’ll see what happens.”

Matt Ryan got the opportunity to do some studio work with NFL Today after the 2022 season ended, and he said he enjoyed that. The work that he will do in the 2023 season is a combination of in studio and covering games.

“You never know, I’ve tried to keep all doors open,” Matt Ryan said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “We all know this league is crazy and there’s a lot of things that can happen in the course of a season. So I’m excited to be with CBS and really excited to do some of this work this fall.”

Ryan played 14 seasons with the Falcons, then played one season with the Colts in 2022 before being released.