Retired life is not all golf and pina coladas. JJ Watt has had a full plate since officially closing the book on football after the end of last season. Still, nothing brings back that itch like seeing former colleagues breaking the bank in NFL Free Agency.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show Friday, and had an amusing reaction to the spending spree that has swept up defensive linemen all across the league.

“Some of these defensive line contracts that are being tossed out right now.. I did have 12.5 sacks last year,” Watt told McAfee.



"Some of these defensive line contracts that are being tossed out right now.. I did have 12.5 sacks last year" 😂😂 ~ @JJWatt#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/0q1s6ZbS6r — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 17, 2023

There are several executives who would prefer it if the All-Pro defensive end was not joking. In addition to finishing in the top 10 for sacks, Watt also recorded 18 tackles for loss. Based on the recent market trends, his current production and past credentials would net him a massive contract.

The Brinks truck is typically backed out for premiere edge rushers, but this NFL free agency period has seen players from all over the D-Line ink huge deals. Daron Payne (four years, $90 million) and Javon Hargrave (four years, $84 mill) kick started the bedlam, and Dalvin Tomlinson, Dre’Mont Jones and David Onyemata have all joined in on the craze.

All of those talents make a football team better, but there appears to be a higher premium on interior defensive linemen than ever before. It will be interesting to see how front office strategizing is impacted by this trend going forward. That is an NFL problem, though.

Watt no longer needs to concern himself with contracts or sack totals. But if he changes his mind, expect him to be signed within the hour.