Somebody might want to inform the NFL that JJ Watt is retired. The former defensive end shared a text message that he received on Tuesday, which appeared to be someone from the NFL office telling Watt that he had to take a drug test.

JJ Watt posted a screenshot of the message on Twitter and joked that he was going to report it as junk.

I don’t know what happens when you click “Report Junk” but I think I’m about to find out… pic.twitter.com/7tFyHUi3ht — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 21, 2023

Maybe Watt is still on the list of active players because he hasn’t officially filled out his NFL retirement papers. When it was reported that Tom Brady filled out the necessary paperwork to call it a career, Watt tweeted that he was unaware such a process even existed.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

NFL players often complain that they have been summoned to take a drug test after having a great game. Most recently, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf said that the league selected him for performance-enhancing substance testing. Metcalf had just won the MVP award for the 2023 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, during which he had a memorable dunk.

It’s certainly possible that Watt could come out of retirement and play in the NFL again. Brady’s first retirement only lasted 40 days. Watt was still a productive player for the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 season. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year recorded 12.5 sacks and seven passes defended in 16 games.

Watt announced that the 2022 season would be his last when the Cardinals had two games left on the regular-season schedule. The second half of Watt’s career was often disrupted by injuries.

Watt will almost certainly be a first-ballot Hall of Fame selection.