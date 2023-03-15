Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Aaron Rodgers is expected to announce the decision about his future on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday afternoon. Will he stick with the Green Bay Packers, the place he has called home for nearly two decades, or angle for a move to the New York Jets, who offer a more talented roster that includes former Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has been piecing together the reports and said on Get Up that the situation is complicated. He made it sound like Rodgers is likely to join the Jets, though not without some negotiations between the two teams.

.@AdamSchefter has the latest on Aaron Rodgers: "I will not be surprised if Aaron Rodgers tells Pat McAfee, yes, that he wants to play for the Jets. But as you've been saying all week long, there are layers to this whole situation." pic.twitter.com/3QojctyHaq — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 15, 2023

“I will not be surprised if Aaron Rodgers tells Pat McAfee, yes, that he wants to play for the Jets. But as you’ve been saying all week long, there are layers to this whole situation,” Schefter said. “It’s not a simple decision…If, assuming he does want to play for the Jets — which all signs continue to point to the fact that yes, he does — then the Jets have to figure out a restructured contract with him. And they have not done that, to my knowledge, just yet.”

Schefter added that the Jets and Packers would have to agree on a trade for Rodgers and that Green Bay’s asking price would be quite high. Trey Wingo reported that the trade has been agreed to but other reports have stated otherwise. Rodgers has stated that the top NFL insiders don’t have information regarding him and his next move. At 1:00 PM EST, Rodgers will be joining McAfee on his YouTube show to reveal the next stop in his career.