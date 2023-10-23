Former Super Bowl MVP Kurt Warner has seen way too many controversial calls in Week 7. Warner took to X and expressed his concern over the disturbing trend on Sunday.

“It's time to make ‘roughing the passer' reviewable..to many ‘no ways' happening right now! (And its' extending drives, leading to TDs & changing complexion of games) #WhosWithMe,” Kurt Warner tweeted.

At what point will the #NFL suspend Kareem Jackson indefinitely? EVERY SINGLE WEEK he is flagged for unnecessary roughness. He’s been ejected today and will be fined a fifth week in a row. pic.twitter.com/HxsCVqI8xp — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 22, 2023

NFL fans saw their fair share of controversial moments in Week 7. Green Bay Packers fans took exception to Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson's dirty hit on tight end Luke Musgrave on Sunday. Social media blew up and many fans called for Jackson's suspension after hitting Musgrave flush on the head with his shoulder. The officials promptly threw Kareem Jackson out of the game.

It was Kareem Jackson's second ejection for a hit in the 2023 NFL season. Officials also tossed Jackson from the Broncos' Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders. He has racked up four fines amounting to $89,600 this season. Jackson simply brushed off his hits as “bang-bang plays.”

On the other hand, officials slapped Indianapolis Colts cornerback Darrell Baker, Jr. with two late questionable penalties in their 39-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 7.

'I don’t know what else I can do better on that.' #Colts Darrell Baker Jr. was called for penalties on both plays.https://t.co/jsAJHWMTge — IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) October 22, 2023

Officials called Baker for illegal contact on Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper in the fourth quarter. The second infraction was costlier – officials called Baker for defensive pass interference on the Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones in the game's waning seconds. The infraction coincided with Colts linebacker E.J. Speed strip-sacking Cleveland quarterback P.J. Walker. Kareem Hunt eventually scored the decisive touchdown for the Browns from the one-yard line.

St. Louis Rams legend Kurt Warner has called out the officials for their atrocious calls in Week 7. Let's hope the trend improves next week before it gets out of hand.