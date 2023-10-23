Another week, another controversial defensive play by Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson. In Week 7's game against the Green Bay Packers, Jackson was ejected after the nasty hit he laid on tight end Luke Musgrave in the early goings of the fourth quarter. It was the second time that Jackson had been sent out of the game, as he seemingly hadn't learned his lesson yet.

#Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has been ejected for this hit on #Packers TE Luke Musgrave. Jackson has had a few of these this year. At least 3 or 4.pic.twitter.com/CSUy28mNqK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 22, 2023

It can be remembered that Jackson was also ejected in Week 2 following a hit he made on Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas. In addition to his pair of ejections, Jackson has been fined mutiple times for his actions. Packers and NFL fans in general have seemingly seen enough of Jackson, as they collectively call the attention of the league to teach the defensive back a lesson he certainly wouldn't forget.

“With his history… he doesn't get the benefit of the doubt anymore. Suspend him,” said X user @HowUBenFeller after Jackson's hit on the Packers TE.

“Sean Payton coached team. What else would you expect. Injuring opposing players to win games is Sean’s coaching philosophy and history. Got him a Super Bowl,” posted @pager55372.

“Kareem Jackson disqualified from another game,” said @JoshNorris. “Dirtiest player in the league right now.”

“Kareem Jackson has been fined four times this season for illegal hits to the head and just got flagged for another. At some point the NFL is going to stop fining and start suspending,” chimed in @MichaelDavSmith.

Musgrave was seen with a walking boot after the game, and his status will be monitored heading into their Week 8 showdown between the Packers and the Minnesota Vikings at home.