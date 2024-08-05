Both the New York Giants and Detroit Lions have a lot to work on in preparation for the coming season. One squad is trying to replicate last year's magic for a deeper Super Bowl run while the other is clawing itself back into postseason contention. Understandably, tempers are going to flare up with the desire that Dan Campbell and Brian Daboll led. However, it looks like Devin Singletary has some people in mind to put the blame on after the no-contact rule for Daniel Jones.

The Giants and Lions got into a huge brawl in their training camp joint practices. A common rule in these types of trainings is that quarterbacks are not meant to be contacted such that they don't incur any injuries. However, the Lions may have gotten a little bit too aggressive with Daniel Jones and knocked the ball away. Obviously, Brian Daboll's signal caller was not going to back down and even Devin Singletary knows this. Even the Giants running back posits that it was the fault of the Lions' defensive unit for starting the scuffle, via Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

“That definitely crossed the line. It’s practice, at the end of the day. We’re being physical, but you want to be smart. I would say that was one of the plays that set the tone. Like, ‘All right, let’s go. This is what type of day it’s going to be,” Singletary declared.

Eventually, everyone from the Giants came to the aid of Jones. The field got too hot for both squads which led to Morrice Norris hitting Eric Gray. This then became the catalyst of an all-out brawl.

On the bright side despite the Giants and Lions' brawl

Despite the incident between the Giants and Lions, Jones still thought that their joint practice was quite productive.

“A situation happens like that, you try to stand up for your guys, but I thought it was a good competitive practice all day today. We made some plays and did some good things. There are things we need to shore up for sure, but good intensity and competitive spirit today,” the Giants quarterback noted.

This is not the first time that this has happened in the league. It was just last season when nearly the same incident happened between the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers. There are obviously a lot of factors that contribute to these types of incidents like weather and previous history. However, hopefully, it does not become a growing trend in the league.