The Detroit Lions feel like a team of destiny. Detroit finished the regular season 15-2, their best record in franchise history. The Lions have done everything they can to set themselves up with an easy path towards Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans. Detroit will be getting a key offensive weapon back ahead of their Divisional Round matchup against the Commanders.

Lions running back David Montgomery should be able to make his return this Saturday against the Commanders.

“It's refreshing,” Montgomery said per ESPN's Eric Woodyard. “Kind of to be back in the position to where I can help the team, yeah, I missed it, so happy to be back.”

Montgomery suffered an MCL injury during Week 15 and has not played since. There were rumors that Montgomery's season was over and that he would need surgery. However, that ended up not being true and Montgomery will come back this week.

Montgomery addressed that speculation during the same ESPN interview.

“I think the speculation that I was getting surgery or that was kind of the end-all, be-all. Nobody really ever knew,” Montgomery said. “So when it got put out, I didn't know that I was getting surgery. So the media told me, so it was news to me, but I'm always pretty confident in who I am and how I prepare.”

Lions fans will be thrilled to have Montgomery back on the field for one of the most important games of the season.

Lions get David Montgomery back just in time to play Commanders on Saturday

Dan Campbell is thrilled that Montgomery will be back for this weekend's Lions vs. Commanders game.

Campbell praised Montgomery and explained how much he means to Detroit's offense.

“It'll mean a lot,” Campbell said. “Five's a big part of us. He's a huge part of us, and to me, he's a bell cow. He's somebody that is a tone-setter. He's a catalyst, so there's a place for him. There's a place for him here, so there'll be a place for him in this game. So it's going to be good to get him back.”

The stakes could not be higher for the Lions. Campbell has pushed back on the narrative that this season is Super Bowl or bust for Detroit. His goal is to keep the team focused on the opponent that is right in front of them, the Commanders.

That hasn't stopped some Lions players from musing about what a Super Bowl appearance would be like. Montgomery even admitted that he dreams about making the big game.

“I would have dreams about us going to the Super Bowl,” Montgomery said. “It's crazy. And the closer we get, the more vivid they become. I have them like often. But I don't know how it's going to look with us getting there, but I know we're going to be there.”

If Detroit can take care of business against Washington on Saturday, they will be one victory away from their first ever Super Bowl berth.

Lions vs. Commanders kicks off at 8PM ET on Saturday in Detroit.