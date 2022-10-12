Marshawn Lynch’s DUI arrest doesn’t nix new Amazon role for Thursday Night Football

Marshawn Lynch was arrested in August and charged with a DUI, but that hasn’t stopped him from landing a spiffy new gig. Amazon Prime Video has hired Lynch to be a part of their Thursday Night Football pre-game broadcasts with a special feature of 3-4 minutes called “N Yo City.”

Marie Donoghue, the Amazon Prime Video vice president, explained why Beast Mode is starting now instead of at the beginning of the season. Via The NY Post:

“I think Marshawn Lynch wanted to work through some things,” Donoghue said on the podcast. “We were already working with him. We never walked away. We just worked through some things with him and we’re excited. We can’t wait for him to join.”

This segment for Lynch will be unique, too. His first one on Thursday will be the former running back playing football with a bunch of kids in Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago, the same neighborhood that dealt with an awful shooting on July 4th. Next week, Marshawn is going to be feeding alligators.

The 36-year-old wasn’t only hit with a DUI in Vegas a couple of months ago, but he was also driving an unregistered vehicle and struggled to stay in his own lane, which makes sense given the alcohol in his system.

Amazon had been interested in adding Marshawn Lynch to their TNF broadcast since the start of the year and clearly, his latest legal situation hasn’t affected their pursuit of him.

Needless to say, all fans can’t wait to see Beast Mode around the sport again, giving us all a bit of humor.