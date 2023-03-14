The Indianapolis Colts have decided to release QB Matt Ryan. After a tumultuous season in Indianapolis, Matt Ryan’s career as a Colt comes to an end after just one year. Matt Ryan has been a serviceable quarterback for much of his career and now will look ahead with plenty of insurance to fall back on.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport details that regardless of if Ryan continues to play, he is still set for quite the payday. Ryan’s agent negotiated a new contract for his client that includes a $12 million guarantee in 2023. Whether or not Ryan plays this season, he will still be entitled to that money.

Even with the guaranteed money, Matt Ryan is now sitting on quite an underwhelming legacy. Ever since the 28-3 debacle against the Patriots in the 2017 Super Bowl, Ryan has not been able to escape the ghost of coming so close to a ring. Suffering one of the greatest collapses in sports history truly cursed Ryan.

Last season he was on the wrong end of the greatest comeback in NFL history. Up 33 to 0 at halftime, the Colts ended up losing to the Minnesota Vikings 39 to 36 in overtime.

Even ridding themselves of one the all-time unlucky players, the Colts do not sit in the prettiest of positions. The only quarterbacks remaining on the roster are Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger. Neither inspire much confidence on the page.

It is likely the Colts are heading in the direction of a complete rebuild and will look to capitalize on this year’s number 4 overall pick. Matt Ryan looked to be the answer just a year ago, but 365 days and $12m later, the Colts are again looking for a quarterback.