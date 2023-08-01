There have been a lot of firsts in the NFL's storied Super Bowl history, and while Super Bowl 58 is still months away, it looks like the next rendition of the big game has already made some history. As the league continues to venture into new ways to broadcast games to their fans, the NFL and Nickelodeon have reached a deal that will see Nickelodeon provide the first-ever alternate telecast of a Super Bowl contest.

A Nickelodeon Super Bowl: The NFL will have its first Super Bowl alternate telecast this season, as Nickelodeon will broadcast the game with a production tailored to kids, per @Ourand_SBJ.https://t.co/HGCeWj263L pic.twitter.com/DfMpVqXi9n — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 1, 2023

Nickelodeon has aired games before as an alternate broadcast, landing an NFC Wild Card game in 2021 and 2022, and a Christmas day game in 2022 and the upcoming 2023 season. However, the Super Bowl is a whole different ball game, and there will surely be tons of fans tuning in at some point to see what sort of antics are taking place on their broadcast.

Whether it be their unique animations, meme-worthy commentary, and of course, the NVP (Nickelodeon Valuable Player), there has always been something unique to come out of the Nickelodeon broadcasts. And while Nickelodeon surely has some tricks up their sleeve for the Super Bowl, former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson will be leading the charge, as he will be in the booth leading the call of the game.

.@Nickelodeon and @cbssports are joining forces to present a slime-filled telecast of Super Bowl LVIII specially for kids and families 🏈 @nateburleson will be back in the booth to call the first-ever #SuperBowl alternate telecast, exclusively on Nickelodeon. pic.twitter.com/30aRYWySwL — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) August 1, 2023

Nickelodeon's broadcast of the game, like their previous broadcasts, will be geared towards families and children, but no need to fear, there will still be the main version of the broadcast, which will be airing on CBS this year. This will surely be an interesting development in the Super Bowl, and while winning the Super Bowl will be the big accomplishment on the night, the NVP watch during this game will surely be captivating fans as well.