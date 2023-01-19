Following the New York Giants Wild Card victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the 2023 NFL playoffs, quarterback Daniel Jones has received a major award. He has been named this week’s NVP for his play in the game.

The NVP, or Nickelodeon’s Most Valuable player, has been given out in each week of the season. Daniel Jones is the latest player to take the award home.

On the way to taking home the NVP, Daniel Jones turned in a career performance against the Minnesota Vikings.

In the win or go home game, Jones stuffed the stat sheet. He finished the matchup throwing for 301 passing yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, he added 78 rushing yards on 17 total carries.

After winning in the Wild Card round, Daniel Jones and the Philadelphia Eagles will take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round. This matchup will feature two proven NFC East rivals. But with the performance that Jones has put together this season, the Giants could ultimately shock the world.

In his fourth NFL season, Jones has played the best football of his career. Over 17 regular season games, he threw for 3,205 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. On the ground he added 708 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

The Giants have appeared to have found their long-term QB1 in Jones. And with another strong showing in the playoffs, this team could keep their season alive. With a roster near 100%, and a team looking for something to prove, they will look to keep going past Saturday night.