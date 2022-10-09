Odell Beckham Jr is currently the hottest name in the NFL free agency market right now. The ex-Los Angeles Rams wide receiver is not signing a new deal yet due to the ACL tear he suffered in the Super Bowl. Despite that, though, many teams are looking to get his services, especially after his performance last year.

Now, the NFL world has gotten a clearer update on when Odell Beckham Jr will recover fully from his ACL injury. According to Ian Rapoport’s sources, the star wide receiver is targeting a return by mid-November, around Week 10 of the season. Once he’s available, many teams will be lining up to get a chance at nabbing the star wide-out.

Rapoport also noted that it’s possible for an NFL team to sign Beckham Jr now and take him through the final stages of his rehab. However, it’s more likely that teams wait until the star is fully healthy before taking a crack at signing him.

There’s a reason why Odell Beckham Jr is one of the most coveted players in the NFL today. After a so-so stint in Cleveland, the wide receiver found his stride with the Rams under Sean McVay. He served as an excellent decoy for Cooper Kupp, taking attention away from the star while capitalizing on the looks he’s given.

Even before the start of the regular season, many teams had their sights set on OBJ already. Teams like the Buffalo Bills, the Rams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Kansas City Chiefs are the most talked-about destinations. We’ll see who will be able to woo the star wide-out to their city.