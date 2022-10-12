Odell Beckham Jr. puts NBA on notice with epic high school basketball highlight reel

Right now, Odell Beckham Jr. is taking his time in deciding which team he will sign for in the NFL. Several sides have already been linked to the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, and it looks like there is no shortage of interest in OBJ right now.

Well, after Beckham himself posted an epic high school basketball mix tape of himself on Twitter, these said teams may now have to fend off interest from NBA squads. OBJ just put basketball scouts on notice with this one:

😂😂😂😂 dis was before da lil traveling they get to do now days and all these new moves !!! Sophomore n junior year I was a buck 50 n a buck 60!! TRUE PG tho 15 points 15 assist couple steals n rebounds n Ish .. football was just tooo easy 😎 pic.twitter.com/DoZrwMIljd — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 12, 2022

As he said in his caption, it did seem like football was just too easy for Beckham during his high school days. This is why he decided to take his talents to the basketball court as well. He clearly did not come to regret that decision. I mean, the guy was a walking bucket.

Right now, though, OBJ’s focus remains on his football. He has been meticulously navigating free agency since parting ways with the Rams this summer. Apparently, he could have actually re-signed with the defending Super Bowl champions. However, rumor has it that the Rams lowballed their offer on Beckham, which may have prompted him to try and find greener pastures elsewhere.

Apart from the Rams, Odell Beckham Jr. has also been linked to the likes of the Green Bay Packers, the Buffalo Bills, as well as a potential return to the New York Giants. It shouldn’t be long now before OBJ signs with a new team, and it is clear that the NFL is keeping a keen eye on these developments.