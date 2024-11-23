Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be drawing closer to the end of his NFL career following a quiet first six games with the Miami Dolphins this season, but a notable anniversary is giving him the chance to relive his electric rookie campaign.

On Nov. 23, 2014, the then-New York Giants phenom linked up with Eli Manning for an all-time great one-handed touchdown reception in a Sunday Night Football showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Beckham had already posted a few big outings to that point, but that moment made him a household name. He finished with 10 receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns in what was actually a 31-28 loss in MetLife Stadium.

The Super Bowl 56 champion is reminiscing about the sensational catch and providing fans with a little more insight on the lead-up to the play.

“{It is} a moment that changed my life, something I'll never forget,” Beckham said in a video that he posted on Saturday. “We had a double move and I remember Coach {Tom} Coughlin called a timeout before the play. And I remember running over to the sideline begging him, ‘please coach keep the play on, keep the play on.' I just knew I was going to score a touchdown, but I didn't know that this was going to happen for sure.”

Expand Tweet

Odell Beckham Jr. has endured his share of twists and turns since 2014

Despite sending shock waves throughout the NFL-watching world at the time, the fact that Beckham's falling one-handed snag came in defeat is emblematic of his run with the Giants. The former Second-Team All-Pro wide receiver posted gaudy numbers in his five years in New York, but the squad did not enjoy much success. Even his lone playoff appearance with the franchise is marred by the infamous boat trip that took place a week before a Wild Card clash with the Green Bay Packers.

His career weathered more choppiness after the Giants traded him to the Cleveland Browns in 2019, courtesy of both injury problems and a poor fit. The three-time Pro Bowler secured vindication a few years later, however. He helped the Los Angeles Rams win a championship and could have realistically seized Super Bowl MVP honors had he not suffered a torn ACL in the game.

Odell Beckham Jr. will not reclaim the captivating form that made jaws drop all across the country in 2014, but maybe he can sprinkle a dash of that magic on the 4-6 Dolphins this season. The 32-year-old has just seven receptions for 45 yards in 2024 thus far. More production might be needed if Miami is going to slide into the playoffs.

The Dolphins are one and a half games behind the Denver Broncos for the third and final AFC Wild Card slot entering Week 12. They can inch closer to .500 by winning a favorable home matchup against the New England Patriots. And Beckham can properly commemorate his big anniversary with his first touchdown of the season on Sunday afternoon.