After being drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders with 13th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Brock Bowers has been one of the league's top tight ends, regardless of his rookie label. And following the Raiders' Week 11 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Bowers joined an exclusive club of rookie pass catchers.

Only two players have recorded 70 or more catches in their first 10 NFL games, via NFL research. The first to do so was New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. Bowers is the second player on that list, finishing Week 11 with exactly 70 receptions on the season.

Coming into the league, Bowers was touted as one of the biggest difference makers on offense, given his ability to line up nearly anywhere on the field and produce. Though he's on the roster as a tight end, the possibilities are endless with Bowers. The Raiders even had Bowers taking reps as a running back in training camp, showing how unique he is as an offensive weapon.

In his 40 games for the University of Georgia, Bowers finished with 175 receptions, 2,731 all-purpose yards, and 31 total touchdowns. There were some who questioned whether he'd be able to transition to the NFL and see the same results, but he's been productive since the very beginning.

And while Bowers joins the exclusive club between him and Beckham, the former Giants receiver holds a slight advantage over the rookie tight end.

Beckham made his NFL debut in Week 5 after missing the first four weeks due to a hamstring injury, and would go on to have the best season by a rookie wide receiver in Giants history.

Through his first 10 games, Beckham hauled in 71 passes, edging out Bowers' 70 receptions through 10 games by just one. That said, Bowers' rookie season with the Raiders has been nothing short of impressive.

Raiders TE Brock Bowers having OROY-like season

While there were question marks surrounding Bowers coming into the league, he's been one of the top offensive rookies through 11 weeks of the season.

In his first 10 games with the Raiders as a rookie, Bowers has 70 receptions, 706 yards, and three touchdowns. So, while he hasn't been able to find the endzone much, he's been a majority of the passing offense for Las Vegas, especially following the departure of star wide receiver Davante Adams.

However, what really set Bowers up to join this exclusive club with Beckham was his exceptional performance against the Dolphins in Week 11. Bowers was targeted 16 times, hauling in 13 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown.

So, it's clear the Raiders made the correct decision in selecting Bowers with the No. 13 pick when looking at his first 10 NFL appearances. But, Las Vegas hopes he continues producing like this for a long, long time.