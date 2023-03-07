Odell Beckham Jr. really just wants to get involved in the business dealings in the NFL, so much so that he shoot his shot on Twitter ahead of the franchise tag deadline.

OBJ admitted he’s feeling “nosy” before the franchise tag deadline on Tuesday, so he asked someone to talk to him. Now, we’re not sure if he’s asking another team to call him or for fans to engage with him on social media, but hey, it can be both.

4pm deadline!! Somebody talk to me im feelin 👃🏾y!😂😂 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 7, 2023

The 30-year-old wideout has been a free agent since last offseason, though he didn’t sign with any team in the past campaign as he recovers from the ACL tear he sustained with the Los Angeles Rams during the Super Bowl LVI.

With that said, Beckham can sign with any team that he wants. The Dallas Cowboys have been heavily linked with the star wideout before the playoffs this past season, though no deal came to fruition.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For what it’s worth, Beckham’s followers have plenty of suggestions for the free agent on where he should go. While some giggled at his obvious trolling, others did their best to recruit him to their own favorite teams.

“Cleveland could use a speedy receiver,” one commenter wrote. Another one said, “Atlanta Falcons I think this would be a hit!”

A third supporter asked him to “come back home,” pleading for a return to the New York Giants where everything started for him.

It remains to be seen where OBJ will end up with, but one thing is clear: his lines are open.