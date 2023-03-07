Daniel Jones finally got the contract extension he’s seeking for after signing a four-year, $160 million deal with the New York Giants. Sure enough, his teammate and running back Saquon Barkley couldn’t be any happier for him.

On Twitter, Barkley shared his delight that his quarterback got paid, sending his congratulations to Jones whom he considers his brother. The veteran RB was clearly ecstatic, even sharing a report about Jones’ massive new deal.

“Congrats brudda!!!” Jones wrote.

Recently, Daniel Jones made headlines after it was revealed that he’s seeking a new contract with the Giants worth more than $45 million annually. While the 25-year-old didn’t get that much, what he ended up with is nothing to scoff at. He’s getting paid handsomely like a true top quarterback in the NFL, similar to what the likes of Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford are getting.

As for Saquon Barkley, with Jones reaching a new deal with the Giants, it cleared the way for the team to use the franchise tag on him. His negotiations with the New York franchise has yet to lead to a long-term deal similar to his quarterback, though both sides are free to still discuss a deal despite the franchise tag plan.

Without the tag or a new deal, Barkley would have entered free agency and the Giants would end up risking losing him. If Barkley plays under the tag, he would earn just a little over $10 million in the 2023 season.