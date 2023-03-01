With another season in the books, the NFL free agency is officially underway. Organizations will try to bring in some new talent to compete for bigger things, which should cause a lot of movement across the league. While names such as Lamar Jackson and Javon Hargrave should make some noise in the market, Odell Beckham Jr. is another player who could receive a lot of interest in the summer.

After winning his first ring in the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams, the wide receiver went unsigned as he recovered from an ACL injury he suffered in the Super Bowl. He ended up not playing in the 2022 season at all despite being linked to multiple teams, including the Dallas Cowboys.

In his last season in the league, Beckham recorded 44 catches for 537 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games. In the Super Bowl, he scored the game’s first touchdown on a 17-yard reception.

Even though he has not played in more than a year, some still see the three-time Pro Bowler as one of the top free agents available. With that being said, here are the three best landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. in the 2023 NFL free agency.

An intriguing option for Beckham in 2023 is a reunion with the New York Giants. He played for them for the first five years of his career, earning all of his three Pro Bowl selections and All-Pro nods there. He left the team in 2019 in a trade to the Cleveland Browns.

In 59 games for the Giants, Beckham had 390 receptions for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns.

As for New York, the team is coming off a surprising 2022 season that included its first trip to the playoffs since 2016.

Despite the success, the Giants placed just No. 26 in passing yards and No. 24 in passing touchdowns. Richie James led the way with 569 receiving yards. He tied with running back Saquon Barkley for most catches with 57.

In the receiving group alone, the Giants have James, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, and Marcus Johnson as unrestricted free agents. They have also reportedly waived Kenny Golladay, who was one of their biggest signings in recent years.

Because of that, Beckham’s return to New York could mean he is one of if not the top receiver in Week 1. Most importantly, he would be back to the place he had the most success in the NFL. He could revive his career with a friendly, short-term deal and maybe earn a bigger paycheck next year.

If Odell Beckham Jr.wants to compete for a title right away, the Buffalo Bills emerge as a possible destination. They made it all the way to the AFC Divisional Round after finishing the regular season with the third-best record. Unfortunately for them, they were not a match against the Cincinnati Bengals, ending their hopes of a title this past season.

Contrary to the Giants, the Bills had one of the best passing offenses in the league. They finished in the top eight in both pass attempts and yards as well as second in touchdowns with 21.

Buffalo’s clear WR1 is Stefon Diggs. He had 1,429 receiving yards, one of the best in the NFL. Then, Gabe Davis had 836 yards but only with a 51.6% catch rate.

Beckham could be the team’s main backup or even WR2 if necessary. Since Buffalo is about $18 million over the salary cap and Beckham has not played in over a year, they could agree on a friendly deal so he can compete for another title while also having the chance of gaining more attention and recognition across the league.

1. Dallas Cowboys

Finally, another possible destination for Beckham in 2023 is a familiar one. As previously mentioned, the Cowboys and the wideout were linked throughout the 2022 season. However, they ultimately did not sign him as he was still in the recovery process from his ACL injury.

In 2022, CeeDee Lamb led the way with 1,359 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Michael Gallup only had 424 yards in his first year after also suffering an ACL injury.

With second-leading receiver tight end Dalton Schultz hitting free agency, Dallas’ receiving group could suffer a major loss.

While both Gallup and Beckham had serious injuries recently, the latter could be a viable second or third option on the team. If needed, both could share the role of WR2 behind Lamb, then they could still contribute but not overwork their bodies.

All things considered, the Cowboys are likely the best destination for Odell Beckham Jr in 2023. There, he would not have the pressure to be a No. 1 option and could have limited snaps as he still recovers. Most importantly for him, he would be joining a contender in the NFC.