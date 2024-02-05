The Manning brothers are hilarious.

On Sunday, head coach Peyton Manning and the AFC Pro Bowlers took on his brother Eli Manning, coaching the NFC Pro Bowlers, in the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Game. Eli Manning's NFC squad ultimately got the win in the game, which was a flag football match, although Peyton's AFC squad sure did make things interesting, ultimately falling by a (somewhat bizarre) final score of 64-59.

After the game, the two Super Bowl championship-winning brothers met at the center of the field to shake hands and congratulate one another, and Peyton Manning's son, Marshall Manning, had a hilarious message for his brother Eli during the postgame festivities.

”You know the refs won the game… it’s scripted!” exclaimed Marshall Manning, per Omaha Productions on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

Peyton and Eli Manning have done quite well for themselves in the days since their respective playing careers ended. The duo can be seen regularly on ESPN during Monday Night Football telecasts, breaking down the action on the field as well as poking fun at each other during the now famous Manningcast, where celebrity guests often join them.

As for the Pro Bowl, the NFL has long been looking for ways to make its version of the All-Star game more appealing for fans, but a combination of player opt outs and lack of interest have heavily diluted the product on the field. It remains to be seen what the ratings report will show for this year's iteration of the game.