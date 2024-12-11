When news broke that Randy Moss was diagnosed with liver cancer, shared to social media by Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald's father after a conversation in Las Vegas, fans and former players alike quickly rallied around the Minnesota Vikings legend.

The only problem? Fitzgerald Sr.'s post reportedly isn't true, with Moss' own son Thaddeus, who played tight end at LSU and bounced around the NFL before landing in the CFL with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Taking to Fitzgerald's post to address the matter head-on in no uncertain terms, letting the world know that his assertion simply isn't untrue.

“This is disgusting,” Moss wrote. “You have no right to try to make private matters public for the sake of engagement. I do not believe my father talks to you, so check your f**king sources.”

But Moss wasn't done, as after one-time Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre commented on the situation, wishing the Hall of Fame wide receiver well, Thadeous replied to his post too, letting it be known once more that his father does not have liver cancer.

“Brett, the support is appreciated, truly,” Moss wrote. “This is not true. My father will address the world when he is ready to.”

When Favre responded with a prayer hands emoji, Moss responded with a simple thanks, signifying that he likely doesn't hold it against the long-time quarterback for sharing his well wishes.

So, what is the truth in this situation? Moss did step away from his job at ESPN for a reason and even his son suggested that he will “address the world” when he is ready to, signifying that something has to be out of the ordinary. Regardless, when that day comes is the next time folks should speak on this issue, as any further speculation about the elder Moss' health is nothing but that.