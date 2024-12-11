Longtime sports writer Larry Fitzgerald Sr., father of future Hall of fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, posted on X that all-time great Randy Moss has been diagnosed with cancer.

“66th NFF {National Football Foundation} Hall of of Fame Ceremony here in Las Vegas just heard that Vikings HOF Randy Moss has liver cancer. Let’s show the power of prayer and pull Moss through this,” he said. “Love you Randy.”

This possible revelation, which has yet to be confirmed by the four-time All-Pro himself, comes less than a week after Moss announced a leave of absence from his ESPN analyst duties because of a “personal health challenge.” Viewers speculated that he could have jaundice after noticing a yellow pigmentation in his eyes. Moss was emotional when addressing the chatter on air and requested that people keep him in their prayers.

His ESPN colleagues and fans have been showing their earnest support since his announcement. The public will only be more vocal in light of his alleged cancer diagnosis.

Moss is unquestionably one of the greatest receivers to ever play professional football, ranking in the top-five for most receiving yards and touchdowns in NFL history. Although he garnered countless supporters through his dynamic play, the West Virginia native has resonated with people on another level while displaying his personality and insight for ESPN. He is now counting on them during his time of need.

“Pls let Randy Moss make a full recovery,” @Thegodlyz posted on X. “This is literally heart breaking… BIG Prayers up to Randy Moss,” @Chataboutbri said.

Details are still unknown about Moss' condition, but thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.