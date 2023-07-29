It has now been over a month since the death of Hall of Famer Ray Lewis' son, Ray Lewis III. It was later revealed that the 28-year-old's cause of death was an accidental overdose. More details have now emerged on Lewis' mysterious passing, and it has now been determined that the young man died due to a lethal mix of drugs.

A report published by TMZ Sports provides the shocking details of the autopsy:

“In the medical examiner's documents, officials say fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine intoxication was what led to the former football player's son's passing.

“They ruled the manner of death as accidental,” read the report.TMZ Sports also reports that alcohol and alprazolam was also found in Lewis' system, which is a drug that is found in Xanax. Ray Lewis delivered a heartbreaking speech during his son's funeral in late June. The two-time Super Bowl champ was understandably devastated by Ray III's untimely passing:

“We will see you again,” the ex-Baltimore Ravens star said as part of a 16-minute video shared by DXB Media.

“Everybody that’s here in this room today for my son, from the deepest corners of my family’s heart, thank you,” Lewis added.

“My son used to always say to me, ‘Pops, let’s make today a good day.’ And today, now that I finally see my son’s physical body, you will make today a good day,” Lewis said, gesturing toward the sky with his hands held together.

May his soul rest in peace.