Police have revealed that the cause of the tragic death of NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis' son, Ray Lewis III, was an “accidental overdose“, according to a report obtained by TMZ.

Lewis III, who was 28, was found unresponsive and receiving CPR from a friend when police responded to a medical emergency call on Wednesday evening at 5:29 P.M.

Another friend was yelling for someone to get Narcan, which can be used to treat narcotic overdose in emergency situations.

Per TMZ, the police said that Lewis III was not breathing when they gave him Narcan in his right nostril, which elicited no response.

A search of the room uncovered a blue pill near his body, which police unofficially determined to be Alprazolam, a used needle, and a small plastic bag inside of an empty beer can.

Police believe Ray Lewis' son died of an accidental overdose, though a medical examiner will make the final call.

Lewis III played high school ball at Lake Mary Prep in Florida, rating as a three-star prospect and the no. 143 overall recruit in the 2013 class.

Lewis' son followed in his footsteps to the University of Miami, where he played two seasons as a cornerback for the Hurricanes.

He largely contributed on special teams for the ‘Canes before transferring to Coastal Carolina in 2015.

Lewis III then played out his final year of eligibility for the HBCU, Division II Virginia Union.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of Ray Lewis III during this time.