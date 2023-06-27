The Baltimore Ravens won Super Bowl titles in 2001 and 2013. Former Miami Hurricanes and Ravens star linebacker Ray Lewis was a key contributor to both teams.

Lewis faced several challenges on the football field and off the field during his playing days. None compare to the recent loss of his son, Ray Anthony Lewis III, who passed away tragically at the age of 28. Lewis III died on June 15. Authorities said he died of an accidental drug overdose.

Afterward, his brother Rashaan Lewis released the following statement.

“Really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother,” Rashaan wrote. “A true angel I pray your at peace now because IK how much you was rlly hurtin. I don't and won't ever have the words man cuz this pain right here….I love you I love you I love you.”

His father, known for his fiery, impassioned speeches during his playing days with the Ravens, spoke at his son's funeral on Saturday, captivating the crowd with his words.

“We will see you again,” the ex-Baltimore Ravens star said as part of a 16-minute video shared by DXB Media.

“Everybody that’s here in this room today for my son, from the deepest corners of my family’s heart, thank you,” Lewis added.

“My son used to always say to me, ‘Pops, let’s make today a good day.’ And today, now that I finally see my son’s physical body, you will make today a good day,” Lewis said, gesturing toward the sky with his hands held together.

Ray Anthony Lewis III followed in his dad's footsteps during his career, playing for the University of Miami as well as Coastal Carolina and the Gilette Mustangs, formerly known as the Wyoming Mustangs, of the Champions Indoor Football League.

The Mustangs, owned by attorney Steven Titus, released the following statement after the passing of Lewis III on June 15.

“We are deeply saddened about the tragic passing of Mustang family member Ray Lewis III,” the team wrote on Instagram. “He was a man of character, a leader, and we are truly blessed to have had him here.”