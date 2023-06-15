The son of Baltimore Ravens legend and Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis has passed away.

According to a report by TMZ Sports, no details have been released regarding the nature of the tragic death of Ray Lewis III, who himself followed in the footsteps of his father by becoming a star running back in high school for Lake Mary Prep High School in Florida. Ray Lewis III also played college ball for the Miami Hurricanes, as well as for Coastal Carolina and Virginia Union.

He was 28.

TMZ reached out to Virginia Union associate coach Diego Ryland, who had some words amid Lewis' “very unfortunate” passing:

“Great young man and a better teammate. The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray,” Ryland said.

It was Ray III's younger brother, Rashaan, who broke the news on social media with a heartbreaking goodbye message for his older brother:

“Really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother,” Rashaan wrote. “A true angel I pray your at peace now because IK how much you was rlly hurtin. I don't and won't ever have the words man cuz this pain right here….I love you I love you I love you.