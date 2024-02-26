The current talk surrounding Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos revolves around the quarterback's expected release from the team this offseason. With all the drama surrounding Wilson's benching and contract issues, many predict that the 35-year-old will be suiting up for a different franchise this year.
Still, regardless of the situation, the quarterback himself continues to focus on his goals. Appearing in a podcast with Brandon Marshall, Wilson expressed his desire to win two more Super Bowls in the next five years.
“Over the next five years, I wanna win two [Super Bowls],” Wilson said, per Barstool Sports and I Am Athlete podcast.
While Wilson certainly believes in his abilities, many fans weren't convinced that the quarterback can back up his statement. Wilson's declaration sparked a variety of reactions, many of which weren't positive.
One user even compared Wilson's statement to Jaylen Brown's famous interview years ago, where the Boston Celtics star claimed that he would win five NBA championships by the age of 28.
Still, not all the reactions were negative. There were also several fans who had Wilson's back, believing that the quarterback could return to his old form years ago.
The last time Russell Wilson appeared in the postseason, he was wearing a Seattle Seahawks jersey. Nevertheless, the quarterback managed to win the Super Bowl a decade ago and has made the playoffs for a total of eight seasons.
For now, however, he'll have to deal with the backlash. It's been years since the Broncos tasted postseason action, which means that until the results show, fans will continue to have doubts.