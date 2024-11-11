Sunday Night Football was stacked with all sorts of drama in the matchup between the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans. The Lions came into the affair relatively flat, and Jared Goff's five interceptions didn't do much to help matters. During the broadcast, former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick dropped a hilarious post comparing Goff's performance to his in 2016.

“We are getting into the dangerous territory of my name showing up on the broadcast with a “last time someone threw this many picks” stat… Time to put the kids to bed,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick played 17 NFL seasons, and is known as one of the greatest journeyman quarterbacks in league history. He spent time with the St. Louis Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and the Washington Football Team before retiring in June 2022.

The infamous game he was referring to in his social media post, was the Jets' 24-3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2016 season, where he was picked off six times. Similar to Goff's play style, Fitzpatrick had a strong arm, but his accuracy was not always perfect. His career is still noteworthy, throwing for nearly 35,000 yards and 223 touchdowns.

Jared Goff will have better performances for the Lions this season

The Texans, led by C.J. Stroud, jumped out to an early 10-0 lead in the first quarter, but ultimately lost on a Jake Bates field goal as time expired.

Goff has a lot to be thankful for in his defense. They made up for the slow start, holding Houston to a scoreless second half. While it was a forgettable outing for Goff, he overcame the adversity with two stunning TD passes to his best two pass-catching weapons in tight end Sam LaPorta and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Goff will have an opportunity to clean up the turnovers against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11.