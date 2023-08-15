The Blind Side warmed a lot of people's hearts upon their first watch. It was a great story based on Michael Oher's life up until he became well-renowned with the Baltimore Ravens. Although, it has been recently revealed that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy tricked the offensive tackle into a conservatorship. SJ Tuohy could not help but give his own comments regarding the whole debacle.

Instead of trying to take care of Michael Oher, Sean, and Leigh Anne Tuohy intended to profit from him and his story. This was because the former Ravens OT did not sign any sort of adoption papers from the beginning anyway. Rather, a conservatorship was put in place such that the Tuohy family could be able to earn from him.

SJ Tuohy confirmed on Barstool Radio that there have been multiple attempts by Oher to get his fair share of the movie deal. This came after the fact that he did not earn a single penny from The Blind Side. His parents, on the other hand, earned 2.5% of roughly $300 million.

Michael Oher's brother SJ Tuohy joined @BarstoolRadio to speak on the lawsuit from Michael Oher's team pic.twitter.com/g1z2dhoIxg — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 14, 2023

Negotiations have also been happening says SJ Tuohy. Apparently, their family group text has been filled with a lot of questions surrounding the deal. Although, he still cannot deny the fact that Michael Oher meant a lot to him. His brotherhood with him might last for a lifetime despite everything that is happening to them now. It is just unfortunate that Oher did not get legally adopted and was then tricked to give up his hard-earned money.