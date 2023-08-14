Michael Oher, the subject of “The Blind Side” and former Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle, filed a petition in court against Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, alleging that the movie was based on the lie that the Tuohys legally adopted him. The petition alleges he was “tricked” into signing documents that made the Tuohys his legal conservators, allowing them to profit from his story. Oher has now released a public statement:

“I am disheartened by the revelation shared in the lawsuit today. This is a difficult situation for my family and me. I want to ask everyone to please respect our privacy at this time. For now, I will let the lawsuit speak for itself and will offer no further comment,” the statement said.

Michael Oher last played football in 2016, and he is now 37 years old. He married his girlfriend of 17 years in 2022, and the two have four children together.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The 2009 film “The Blind Side,” starring Sandra Bullock, grossed over $300 million, which Oher received none of. After Oher signed away the rights to his story, the Tuohys were able to strike a deal that returned 2.5% of the film's proceeds to the family. The movie chronicles the life of Oher, who was a ward of the state of Tennessee by age 11.

Other families of Oher's classmates helped him along the way as well, letting him stay with them for short periods of time. According to the petition, however, the Tuohys had ulterior motives for bringing him into their home all along.

“Where other parents of Michael's classmates saw Michael simply as a nice kid in need, Conservators Sean Tuohy and Leigh Anne Tuohy saw something else: A gullible young man whose athletic talent could be exploited for their own benefit,” the petition states.