Former NFL running backs are finding a new career in a completely different sport: boxing. One of the first former players to step into the ring was Frank Gore, who went against former NBA star Deron Williams. Almost a year later, Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson duked it out in the ring, with Bell knocking out AP in the fifth and final round.

After his scintillating win, the former Pittsburgh Steelers running back is raring to get back into the ring. Le’Veon Bell already has his next boxing opponent in his sights; Deron Williams, who fought Gore earlier. Here’s what Bell had to say after the fight was suggested by Jake Paul on his podcast.

On this episode of BS w/ Jake Paul @LeVeonBell calls out his next opponent 😲😲@BSJakePaul @betr GO PEEP!! 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼https://t.co/64mDM7piYn — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 15, 2022

Le’Veon Bell shocked many NFL fans when he brutally knocked out Adrian Peterson a week ago. The ex-Steelers running back landed a nasty punch on the NFL Hall of Famer, sending Peterson to the canvas. It was an interesting end to the match, especially since Bell was knocked down just one round prior.

Deron Williams, on the other hand, was one of the first ex-pros to test the boxing waters. The multi-time All-Star fought NFL legend Frank Gore almost a year ago, with Williams coming out on top. However, after that match, the ex-NBA star said that he was done with boxing.

Who knows, though? Perhaps Le’Veon Bell and his team can convince Deron Williams to return to boxing. If that happens, it will surely be an interesting match, considering the two’s individual performances. Will this ever happen?