No game created more headlines than the Cowboys at Browns game on Sunday. From Dak Prescott's new contract to Deshaun Watson's putrid performance, the game had people talking. But it was the broadcast booth, where Tom Brady made his debut for FOX, that generated the most buzz. Patriots superfan Bill Simmons gave his honest take about the legendary quarterback's first game behind the mic.

I love Tom Brady. He brought me 6 Super Bowls. Let’s just say he was a little raw, to say the least,” Simmons said on his podcast. “So when we got to Collinsworth a couple hours later, Collinsworth seemed like Bradley Cooper in ‘Limitless’ compared to Brady. He was spotting everything he had jokes ready. Brady, I was just hoping he could get through sentences. It was a rough debut, to say the least.”

It is certainly understandable that Brady was a little nervous coming into the game. The critics will not relent, however, as FOX has the Super Bowl in February and replaced Emmy winner Greg Olsen to bring number 12 into the booth. Darren Rovell of cllct Media ran an X, formerly Twitter, poll that graded him a little more fairly.

While the debut was not a raging success, there is plenty of time for Brady to figure out his role in the booth before the Super Bowl. The problem is that FOX's top booth has a lot of eyes on it, especially when the Cowboys are in town. Next week, Brady and his crew will be heading to Dallas to call the game against the Saints.

Tom Brady gets mixed reviews after broadcasting debut

The Athletic's Andrew Marchand wrote a review that said “His syntax was stilted. His interesting thoughts were limited. It was a bit awkward.” That has been the overwhelming majority of responses for his debut. Fans watched someone who rarely failed be just okay at something. That led to them taking to social media to criticize the GOAT.

@jamjks posted, “I don't want to overreact to week 1 but Tom Brady is the worst announcer in the NFL.”

@FSUmollz made fun of his obvious observations, “Tom Brady just said it’s hard to make 10, but really hard to make 20 yards. That’s what $375 million worth of analysis gets you folks.”

@landahoy14 criticized him by saying, “Tom Brady can’t seem to form any sentences that have any sort of normal cadence to them.”

The awkward word was thrown around a lot, especially surrounding his first interaction with rules analyst Mike Pereira.

Even the greatest quarterback of all time gets left hanging sometimes. Overall, it was not a complete disaster but it was not a $375 million broadcast. Eyes will be on Brady once again next Sunday to see if there are any improvements made. The Cowboys will be a consistent assignment for him, hopefully making him more comfortable with their tendencies.

When the Super Bowl wraps up in February, there will be season-long reviews of Brady. With nine more years after this, FOX must hope that his performance improves throughout the regular season.