After 23 years in the NFL, legendary quarterback Tom Brady walked away from the gridiron after the 2022 season. However, Brady couldn't stay away from the game on football for long.

On Sunday, Brady began his tenure as an NFL broadcaster. His first game saw him call the Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns matchup alongside Kevin Burkhardt on Fox Sports.

Initial reactions to Brady's debut weren't as rosy as Fox were hoping for.

“Tough listen,” one fan said. “Not a voice for broadcasting.”

“Weak start for Brady,” another added. “Sounds uncomfortable. Good thing he's got Kevin in the booth with him to carry him.”

“Not Jason Witten bad but sure as hell not worth all the hype and adulation the rest of the team was throwing at him,” a third fan opined.

Still, Fox Sports is expecting quite the show as Brady steps into the broadcast booth. They signed him to a 10-year, $375 million contract back in 2022. He is expected to be one of the major voices in NFL broadcasting over the foreseeable future.

Even if his debut wasn't warmly received, there's plenty of reasons he landed the gig. Over his 23 years in the NFL, Brady was named a Pro Bowler 15 times. He was a seven-time Super Bowl champion and a three-time MVP. Brady will be a first ballot Hall of Famer and is considered by many the greatest quarterback of all time.

However, he's back at step one as he begins the next stage of his career. He must learn to go from dazzling on the gridiron to keeping fans excited and entertained in the broadcast booth. Fox Sports certainly thinks he can.

For fans of Tom Brady, you'll be able to hear his voice calling some of the biggest games of the season. The Cowboys vs. Browns Week 1 clash marks just the beginning.