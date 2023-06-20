Tom Brady is a well-known NFL personality and is regarded as the greatest football player of all time. The same can be said about Leonardo DiCaprio but on the acting side of things. The two now have an uncanny friendship that they are exploring after the NFL legends' divorce.

Both Tom Brady and Leonardo DiCaprio were seen at a wedding together. They now intermingle a lot more but there is some awkwardness between the two. This is because Leonardo DiCaprio used to date Gisele Bundchen from the year 2000 up until 2005. Tom Brady would then meet Bundchen in 2006 and the two would eventually get married.

The two seem to have gone past the issue of a common ex, per Molly Claire Goddard of OK Magazine.

“It was a little awkward at first, but once they got past the whole Gisele thing, they really clicked. And the fact is, there’s an opening in Leo’s circle! Tom wants to get out and have fun, and Leo’s more than happy to play the pied piper,” said an insider about Tom Brady and Leonardo DiCaprio's relationship.

It looks like Leonardo DiCaprio had been showing the single life ropes to Tom Brady since the divorce.

“Now that Tom is single and out on the social circuit in Miami, he’s been getting close with a lot of people Leo knows. That’s how they got connected,” the insider declared.

The two legends in their field have an uncanny relationship because of a common ex but they seemed to have worked it out.